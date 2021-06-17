Special courts to dispose of cases quickly: HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Special Courts for hearing cases against the MLAs and MPs to dispose of the cases pending before them as quickly as possible.

''Since the Benches have been set up and infrastructure and other aspects are in place, the suo motu proceedings need not be continued any further, with an observation that all (Special) Courts hearing the criminal cases (against MLAs and MPs) should deal with them as expeditiously as the business of that Court would permit....,'' the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

The bench was closing a writ petition taken up on its own following a direction of the Supreme Court.

While passing orders on a petition, the Apex Court in September 2020 had directed the Madras High Court to monitor the progress of the cases pending in the Special Courts for trial of Criminal Cases against MPs/MLAs in Tamil Nadu.

And the Madras High Court bench on its own treated the order as a writ petition and during the course of the final hearing, the bench was told that by its administration that all the vacancies had been filled up, the infrastructure put in place and territorial jurisdictions were demarcated.

The bench recorded the submissions and after directing the special courts to dispose of the cases pending in the special courts quickly, closed the suo-motu petition.

