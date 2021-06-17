Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:44 IST
Disinfectant sprayed on banks of Yamuna to check mosquito-breeding in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday conducted an exercise to spray disinfectant on banks of the Yamuna river to check breeding of mosquitoes.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggrawal, who was elected unopposed to the post on Wednesday, said it is being done so that people living in nearby areas could be protected from outbreak of malaria, dengue or chikungunya.

The mayor said the responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna river rests with the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control of the Delhi government and alleged that ''no attention is being paid to the cleaning system of Yamuna''. Newly-elected South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Thursday inspected Najafgarh zone's Vijay Enclave area, SDMC officials said.

During the inspection, he visited various colonies and streets and enquired about services which are being provided by the civic agency. He also interacted with the residents, discussed ongoing issues and problems faced by them.

Suryan also directed officials, present during the inspection, to address the problems faced by the residents.

In another civic development, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to promote the vision of 'Digital India' and provide citizen-centric online services through 782 common service centres existing in EDMC areas, officials said. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

