Validity of documents related to Motor Vehicle Acts extended till Sept 3

The validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules has been extended till September 3, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:44 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicle Rules has been extended till September 3, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on Thursday. In a series of tweets, Gadkari said that the step had been taken to help citizens avail transport-related services while maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"To help citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing, validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has been further extended till 30th Sept 2021," he tweeted. He continued, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued advisories dated 30th March, 2020, 9th June, 2020, 24th Aug 2020, 27th Dec 2020 and 26 March 2021 regarding the same."

The Union Minister further said that it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) might be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021. "This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th Sept 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of Sept 2021," he said. (ANI)

