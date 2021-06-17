Left Menu

9 held in Hyderabad for black marketing of Amphotericin B injections

Hyderabad Police on Thursday nabbed two gangs, consisting of nine persons for allegedly indulging in illegally procuring and selling of Amphotericin B, a drug used in the treatment of black fungus.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Police on Thursday nabbed two gangs, consisting of nine persons for allegedly indulging in illegally procuring and selling of Amphotericin B, a drug used in the treatment of black fungus. The police recovered 28 Amphotericin B Injections (Ambilon and Fungilip)- 50mg- from their possession.

"On Thursday, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone team laid a trap and nabbed two gangs consisting of 9 persons, in the limits of Hyderabad's SR Nagar and Banjara Hills Police Stations, for indulging in illegally procuring and selling of Amphotericin B Injections in black market," said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, in a press meet. As a part of the first gang, the police arrested G Sri Kanth (39), K Shashi Kumar (33), B Venkata Suresh (33), R Niranjan (36) and Mohd Aleemuddin (33).

The police also arrested four persons from another gang. They have been identified as T Balaswamy (31), Mohd Abdul Khadeer (33), B Ranjith (39), B Anvesh Kumar Reddy (33). An accused Vinod, resident of Guntur, is still at large. (ANI)

