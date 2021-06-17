Left Menu

Cases will be filed for misuse of online learner's license system: Maha govt

Police cases will be filed against applicants and agents if they are found manipulating the newly launched online test system for learners license, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department MMVD said on Thursday.Regional Transport Offices have been also asked to disqualify such applicants forever as per the Motor Vehicles Act, if found guilty, it said in a release.

Police cases will be filed against applicants and agents if they are found manipulating the newly launched online test system for learner's license, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) said on Thursday.

Regional Transport Offices have been also asked to disqualify such applicants forever as per the Motor Vehicles Act, if found guilty, it said in a release. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 14 launched an online system under which applicants can appear for learner's license test from home. As many as 16,920 learner's licenses have been issued under the new system since Monday, the release said. But there were complaints that unauthorised persons are appearing for online tests instead of applicants and even some videos of this have emerged, it said.

''Some changes are being made in the system to avoid misuse,'' the release said.

Meanwhile, RTO officials said the newly launched dealer point registration system for vehicles has faced some gliteches and hence vehicle registration using digital signature has been affected.

Nearly 400 vehicles were registered through dealers point registration in the last three days, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

