Former journalist poses as cop, swindles money from over 100 job-seekers, held

Police here have arrested a former journalist who allegedly impersonated an IPS officer and duped over 100 people of over Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad and at multinational companies in Delhi and NCR.Anuj Prakash 27, a graduate from a mass communication institute, has worked for two television news channels.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-06-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 22:57 IST
Police here have arrested a former journalist who allegedly impersonated an IPS officer and duped over 100 people of over Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad and at multinational companies in Delhi and NCR.

Anuj Prakash (27), a graduate from a mass communication institute, has worked for two television news channels. His father-in-law is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Indira Puram police and a team of cyber crime police nabbed him while investigating a case lodged on the complaint of R. Hudda, a retired Major and his wife Shefali, DSP Anshu Jain said.

He duped Hudda of Rs 4.6 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job in Singapore and his wife of Rs 3.9 lakh for getting her work as Public Relations Officer at an MNC. His bank account details were scrutinized and it was found that transactions amounting to Rs 1.97 crore were made in the last two years.

