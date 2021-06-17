Left Menu

Post-Matric Scholarship: National SC Commission summons Punjab Chief Secy again on June 29

After ignoring multiple notices on the issue of hardships faced by Scheduled Caste students of Punjab under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Government of Punjab on Thursday presented its case before Vijay Sampla Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes via its three officers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:04 IST
Post-Matric Scholarship: National SC Commission summons Punjab Chief Secy again on June 29
National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijat Sampla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After ignoring multiple notices on the issue of hardships faced by Scheduled Caste students of Punjab under Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, the Government of Punjab on Thursday presented its case before Vijay Sampla Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes via its three officers. In the three-hour hearing at the national headquarters of the Commission in Delhi, Raji P Shrivastava, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Justice, empowerment and minorities; Ramesh Kumar Ganta, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, and MS Jaggi Director, Department of Social Justice, empowerment and minorities could not answer the queries and questions posed to them.

The Chairman has kept the next hearing on June 29 and asked the Chief Secretary Punjab, Vinni Mahajan to appear in person along with an up to date action taken report and all relevant documents including relevant files, case diaries, etc. to facilitate the hearing. As per the release by the state government, Chief Secretary Punjab requested Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for exemption from today's hearing.

"Had the Government of Punjab answered the first 15-day notice issued on 25 May and subsequent notices on 7 June and 10, there was no need to summon the officers but unfortunately, today also they came unprepared", said Sampla. "As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects", concluded Sampla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space;Pi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; Pioneering space reproduction research yields healthy baby mice and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch high-stakes crewed mission to space; P...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter; CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine misses efficacy goal in mass trial and more

Health News Roundup: EU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second qua...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021