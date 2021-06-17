Set up youth clubs in every panchayat across J-K, orders Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered to set up youth clubs in every panchayat across the union territory for constructive activities and addressing concerns of the young generation. In first phase, 22,500 youngsters from 4290 panchayats should be engaged in the youth clubs, with the government incurring an expenditure of Rs 12 crore, Sinha said chairing a governing body meeting of the Mission Youth at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, it was also decided to start two state-of-the-art centres in Jammu and Srinagar to impart coaching for civil services and other competitive exams under the Parvaaz, a livelihood generation scheme, an official spokesman said. The government will provide financial assistance to dental surgeons to start their own clinic. In the first phase, 400 dental surgeons and 800 paramedics will be selected for a specially tailored self-employment scheme, the Lt Governor said. Emphasising on effective execution of the programme, the Lt Governor directed officials concerned to focus on the implementation of youth-oriented schemes.

“It is important to incorporate young generation's perspective in government policy and ensure their participation and representation at all levels. Health, education, economy and employment are some of the key areas where young people can contribute for the sustainable development of the UT,” the Lt Governor said. Underlining the importance of market-driven training, Sinha suggested for roping in reputed organisations and corporate houses. Sinha also instructed for establishing counselling centres in eight districts, four in each division. Under the Mission Youth, 5,000 people with disabilities in the age-group of 18-35 should be covered and provided access to existing schemes, he added.

