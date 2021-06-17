Centre announced free COVID vaccination for all due to Congress' effort, says DK Shivakumar

It is because of the Congress party's efforts that the Central government announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all age groups, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday. Speaking at a food distribution program in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram area, he further lauded the party's work for the welfare of the poor and said that party workers had spent crores of their hard-earned money for free food kits.

"The Congress party has been supporting the poor and needy during these tough times. I am continuously participating in programs where our party workers have spent crores of their own hard-earned money to distribute worthy food kits to the needy," he said. "Congress's effort made the government announce free vaccines to all age groups. Had that not been the case, the government would have joined hands and made all arrangements internally with private hospitals and squeezed out Rs 1,000 for one jab from the poor," he added.

Shivakumar further slammed the Centre for its 'irresponsible' side of sending COVID-19 jabs to foreign countries instead of giving them to their own citizens. He also expressed his concern regarding the steep hike in fuel prices given the scenario that the salaries of the common man have not increased at all.

Speaking about the row surrounding Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he added, "Let the BJP take whatever decision they want regarding the Chief Minister position. Let them retain Yediyurappa or bring in Vishwanath or Eshwarappa. We are not concerned. We are clear that the administration has collapsed." He further said that the government should save lives during the pandemic and compensate the families who have lost a member.

He also demanded a death audit while giving the compensation. "No one including farmers, drivers and vendors have received any relief amount. Same for the tailors and related workers, pottery workers, Savitha Samaja workers, who haven't received any relief. However, the taxes are being levied in double. Support must be given to those who are striving to protect the culture of the land. If the Government can't do what is required, they must let us do the job. We will make sure no money is wasted and the cheque reaches every poor person," he said. (ANI)

