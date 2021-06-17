Left Menu

Telangana to implement scheme similar to Andhra's Nadu Nedu, seeks 'no objection certificate' from Jagan govt

The Telangana government has sought a "no objection certificate" from the Andhra Pradesh government over the Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, a school infrastructure development project.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:24 IST
Telangana to implement scheme similar to Andhra's Nadu Nedu, seeks 'no objection certificate' from Jagan govt
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has sought a "no objection certificate" from the Andhra Pradesh government over the Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, a school infrastructure development project. Andhra Pradesh government has responded positively to the same. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in an official statement said, "If this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need."

Mana Badi Nadu Nedu (Our school, then and now) is a flagship scheme of Andhra Pradesh under which they have developed an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Telangana government had sought out TCS to use the software to do the same, but the company had directed to acquire a formal 'no objection' from the Andhra Pradesh government as it was designed and customized for them.

Reddy had launched the school revamp programme on November 14, 2019, whereby the state government is said to provide Rs 12,000 crores for infrastructure development in schools. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021