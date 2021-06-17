Left Menu

J-K Police destroys 17 grenades seized in Poonch last year

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday destroyed at least 17 grenades that were recovered in Poonch district in December last year.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to Mendhar Station House Officer Manzoor Kohli, the grenades were seized by the Bomb disposal squad on December 27 last year.

A case had been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

