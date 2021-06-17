J-K Police destroys 17 grenades seized in Poonch last year
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday destroyed at least 17 grenades that were recovered in Poonch district in December last year.
According to Mendhar Station House Officer Manzoor Kohli, the grenades were seized by the Bomb disposal squad on December 27 last year.
A case had been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)
