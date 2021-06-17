Left Menu

Zambian woman held with heroin worth Rs 21 crore at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Thursday arrested a Zambian woman at the Mumbai airport after seizing three kg of heroin, valued around Rs 21 crore in illicit markets, from her possession, an official said. She confessed to be working as a mule drug carrier for money, said the official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:28 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a Zambian woman at the Mumbai airport after seizing three kg of heroin, valued around Rs 21 crore in illicit markets, from her possession, an official said. The accused was identified as Juliana Mutale who had traveled from Johannesburg to Mumbai via Doha, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials searched her stroller bag and found a packet of heroin.

The woman told the sleuths that somebody handed over the contraband to her in Johannesburg, and it was to be delivered in Mumbai. She confessed to be working as a `mule' (drug carrier) for money, said the official. A local court remanded her in judicial custody.

This was the fourth case of smuggling of narcotics through passengers detected by the DRI Mumbai in the last six months, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

