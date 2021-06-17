Indore: Labourer killed in wall collapse, 5 booked

A labourer died on Thursday after being curshed under a wall which collapsed upon him at a construction site at Indore's MG Road. Indore police has booked five persons in connection to the incident.

The victim has been identified as Pintu alias Pankaj (17), a resident of Jhirniya, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. Victim's sister, Rinku, said that her family has been working at the site for one week. The body of her brother was taken out with the help of a JCB machine after the wall collapsed on Pankaj today around 12.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against builders Shailendra Jain and Dilip Jain, contractor Vikas Gupta, and supervisor Sanjay Sisodia and Ghanshyam Kachneria in this connection," said Kamlesh Sharma, Tukoganj police station in-charge. State government minister Tulsi Silavat also visited the site of incidence and assured the aggrieved family of assistance. He also called the district collector Manish Singh and brought the matter to his attention.

Silavat also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased. Building Officer, Indore Municipal Corporation, Asit Khare, told ANI: "Work was going on at MG Road at an underconstruction building. An old wall was being removed when it collapsed over Pankaj which led to his death. This is a residential building being built by Shailendra Jain and Dilip Jain. Case has been lodged against both. The permission for the building construction will also be cancelled." (ANI)

