Left Menu

Con woman who got jobs as maid and committed thefts arrested

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a woman who committed thefts after getting a job as a house maid under various aliases, an official said on Thursday.Vanita Gaikwad alias Asha alias Usha was arrested by the property cell of the crime branch after keeping watch at various locations in the city for five days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:44 IST
Con woman who got jobs as maid and committed thefts arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The crime branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a woman who committed thefts after getting a job as a house maid under various aliases, an official said on Thursday.

Vanita Gaikwad alias Asha alias Usha was arrested by the property cell of the crime branch after keeping watch at various locations in the city for five days. Gaikwad, who used multiple aliases, allegedly stole USD 2,500 and Rs 10,000 in cash from a house in Vile Parle area where she worked on May 26, and decamped. She is suspected to have used similar modus operandi in as many as 50 cases in the past.

Further probe was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021