2 killed in shooting in western German town

The suspected perpetrator was arrested a few hours later.The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. A 52-year-old local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was arrested in nearby Lavelsloh about six hours after the shooting.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2021 23:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany on Thursday, police said. The suspected perpetrator was arrested a few hours later.

The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene. A 52-year-old local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was arrested in nearby Lavelsloh about six hours after the shooting. Police said he fell during the arrest and was slightly injured.

The victims were shot in a house and in a street outside, police spokeswoman Hella Christoph told n-tv television. Police said in a statement after the arrest that the motive was unclear and the investigation was ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

