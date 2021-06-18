Left Menu

Bhujbal-led outfit, others stage rasta-roko over OBC political quota

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhujbal_Saheb)
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad, an organization led by Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and other outfits on Thursday staged `rasta roko' (road blockade) agitation in Nashik and elsewhere against cancellation of the OBC quota in local body elections in the state.

The Supreme Court recently rejected the Maharashtra government's revision plea seeking restoration of OBC reservation in panchayat and other local body polls.

Samta Parishad Nashik district president Dilip Khaire and others staged protest at Dwarka Chowk in Nashik city. They also demanded holding of OBC census which is expected to help the legal battle.

The issue is completely in the hands of the Union government and it should do justice to OBC communities, Khaire said.

Protests were also held at Ghoti on Mumbai-Agra national highway, Manmad on Manmad-Indore highway and some other places in Nashik district, disrupting traffic.

Samta Parishad activists also staged protest on Dhule-Solapur highway at Beed. Subhash Raut, president of the Marathwada unit of the organization, said the central government should immediately announce an OBC census while the state government should file a review petition.

Cancellation of the OBC political reservation would impact nearly 56,000 seats of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, nagar panchayats and other local governing bodies, the outfit said in a memorandum submitted to the district authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

