Myanmar denying access to detained American journalist Danny Fenster -State Dept

U.S. consular officials are still being denied access to American journalist Danny Fenster, who is detained in Myanmar and appeared in a court hearing on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Another U.S. journalist who was recently released in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, has returned to the United States, Price said on a briefing call with reporters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)