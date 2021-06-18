Left Menu

Mamata files election petition against BJP's Suvendu in HC; hearing on Friday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:20 IST
Mamata files election petition against BJP's Suvendu in HC; hearing on Friday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

As per the 'cause list' released by the high court on its website on Thursday, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as ''to be mentioned''.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, in her petition, has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The alleged corrupt practices included ''bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity'', according to her petition.

Banerjee also claimed in her plea that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

Alleging discrepancies and malpractices in the counting process and refusal of requests for recounting of votes by the returning officer, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court would be knocked on the issue.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global
4
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021