U.S. Treasury Department issues new sanctions guidance related to COVID-19
The United States on Thursday issued additional sanctions authorizations and guidance allowing certain activities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in dealing with heavily sanctioned countries Iran, Syria and Venezuela, according to the Treasury Department's website.
The Treasury issued three general licenses related to Syria, Venezuela and Iran, as well as six Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) containing guidance.
The move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden on his first full day in office in January issued a national security memorandum calling for his administration to undertake a review of U.S. sanctions programs to evaluate whether they were hindering responses to the pandemic.
