U.S.'s Blinken, Israel's Lapid discuss need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 05:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke on Thursday with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed "the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways," the State Department said in a statement.
"They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran," the State Department said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Blinken
- U.S.
- State Department
- Yair Lapid
- Iran
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
Philippine envoy confident Duterte will back revamped U.S. defence pact
China, U.S. aim for common ground in trade talks to resolve issues - ministry