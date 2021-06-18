Left Menu

Nicaragua issues arrest warrant for brother of writer Gioconda Belli

Reuters | Managua | Updated: 18-06-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 07:00 IST
Police in Nicaragua issued an arrest warrant for former Education Minister Humberto Belli, the brother of Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli, the ministry responsible for security said on Thursday.

The Public Ministry said Belli missed a court hearing related to an investigation into FUNIDES, a think tank linked to the private sector.

