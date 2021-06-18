Left Menu

Pak soldier killed in terrorist attack in Balochistan

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 18-06-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 08:07 IST
Pak soldier killed in terrorist attack in Balochistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani soldier was killed in a terrorist attack close to the Turbat airport in the country's restive Balochistan province.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the attack was carried out by a group of militants with small arms.

The militants attacked some troops near the Turbat airport and in the exchange of fire Naik Aqeel Abbas was killed. Following the attack, Frontier Corps personnel launched a large-scale operation in the area to hunt the attackers.

This is the third attack by terrorists on security forces in the province since June 11.

Earlier this week, four Frontier Corps soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the Margat-Quetta road in the capital city.

On June 11, a soldier of the Frontier Corps and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kharan district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021