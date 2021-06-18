HC to hear on June 24 Mamata's petition challenging Suvendu's election from Nandigram

The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing to June 24 in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram.

The matter was mentioned by Banerjee's lawyer before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda as per the list for hearing.

Advertisement

Justice Chanda said Banerjee is required to be present on the first day of hearing as it was an election petition.

The lawyer for Banerjee said that she will act in accordance with the law.

Justice Chanda then fixed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

In her election petition, the Trinamool Congress chief accused BJP MLA Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Banerjee also claimed in the petition that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)