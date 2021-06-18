Left Menu

German military's reputation at stake after incident in Lithuania, defence minister says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 12:50 IST
German military's reputation at stake after incident in Lithuania, defence minister says
  • Country:
  • Germany

German troops accused of anti-Semitic remarks and sexual violence while on service in Lithuania are jeopardizing the reputation of the entire German military, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Friday.

"Anyone who behaves like this should not be in the Bundeswehr," the minister told young officers in a keynote speech, referring to the military by its German name.

On Wednesday, the defence ministry had recalled the affected platoon of some 30 German soldiers from service in Lithuania, with ringleaders facing immediate dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021