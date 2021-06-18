Left Menu

HK police charges two Apple Daily execs with collusion with foreign country

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:10 IST
Hong Kong police charged on Friday the chief editor and chief executive of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily with collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security.

Police said in a statement they had charged two males aged 47 and 59, who they did not name, and that the two would be brought to West Kowloon Magistrates' Court on Saturday. Apple Daily reported the two charged were editor-in-chief Ryan Law and chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

