Woman Naxal surrenders in Maha's Gadchiroli
A 20-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs two lakh on her head, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Friday, police said.
The Naxal, identified as Karishma alias Savita Naroti, is a resident of Kanker in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh. She was a member of Chhatgaon Dalam and allegedly involved in some police-Naxal encounters, they said. According to police, due to an effective anti-Naxal operation, 38 cadres have surrendered between 2019 and 2021, including two dalam commanders, 3 deputy dalam commanders and 28 dalam members.
