U.N. decries "further chilling message" for Hong Kong media freedom
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily "sends a further chilling message for media freedom", the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
"We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs," Rupert Colville said by email.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Hong Kong
- Rupert Colville
- Apple Daily
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanon asks U.N. to explore ways to fund special tribunal
U.N. refugee agency scorns Denmark's law on asylum claims
Lebanon asks U.N. to explore means of funding special tribunal
U.N. rejects Russia concerns over push to tackle AIDS
EXCLUSIVE-Some 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray in famine -U.N. document