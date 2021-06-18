Left Menu

U.N. decries "further chilling message" for Hong Kong media freedom

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:16 IST
U.N. decries "further chilling message" for Hong Kong media freedom
The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily "sends a further chilling message for media freedom", the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

"We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs," Rupert Colville said by email.

