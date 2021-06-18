Left Menu

Absconder arrested after six-year hunt in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a man wanted in a seven-year-old liquor smuggling case in Reasi district, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 15:22 IST
Absconder arrested after six-year hunt in J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday arrested a man wanted in a seven-year-old liquor smuggling case in Reasi district, officials said. Mohammad Gafoor, a resident of Dasanoo village, went underground a year after he was booked in a case related to illicit liquor smuggling in 2014, a police official said.

A charge sheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) issued against him by a local court on January 21, 2015. "Reasi police traced the accused and arrested him from Reasi town," the official said, adding he was the 18th absconder arrested by Reasi police since the last week of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021