Police investigating MLA's allegation of phone tapping & conspiracy to fix him: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said police have begun investigation into BJP MLA Arvind Bellad's allegations of phone tapping and attempts to fix him as part of some conspiracy.

''Arvind Bellad had yesterday written a letter to DG and Speaker (of Karnataka assembly)....it has been referred to the Police Commissioner..the Commissioner has said that he will get it investigated... the investigation has begun,'' Bommai said.

Bellad, a MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West who is said to be from the faction of the party that is seeking Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's replacement, had on Thursday alleged that his phone was being tapped and attempts were on to fix him as part of some conspiracy, in order to defame him.

He had also said that he has petitioned Bommai, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and DGP in this regard for an inquiry and necessary action.

Bellad had recently made repeated visits to Delhi reportedly to meet national leaders and express the concern of some legislators over Yediyurappa's style of functioning and request them to rein in the Chief Minister.

His visits to Delhi along with Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar had triggered speculation about attempts within the BJP to unseat Yediyurappa.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

