UP police seize property worth Rs 1 crore from alleged drug mafia

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday seized property worth Rs 1 crore here from an alleged drug mafia, under the Gangsters Act, officials said on Friday. The order to attach the property, belonging to gangster Shadab alias Bhim, in Civil Lines area was passed by District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said Shadab has been involved in a over a dozen cases, including murder.

