Man arrested for killing friend over monetary dispute

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his friend to death over a monetary dispute and later dumping his body in a pit, police said on Friday.

Deepak Dabas, the accused, and Rohit Chhikara alias Neeraj (35) knew each other for the last five to six years. Chikara often borrowed money from the accused but never returned the amount and this often led to arguments between them, according to the police.

On the intervening night of June 11 and 12, Dabas took Chikara to an abandoned plot in Kanjhawala area where he first offered him liquor and later strangled him, they said.

He later dumped his body in a pit behind a temple in Garhi Rindhala village, eight km away from Kanjhawala, said a senior police officer.

Police said they have also arrested 24-year-old Vishal who had provided shelter to Dabas after the incident.

Chikara's body was recovered on June 12, Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal said.

''While scanning through CCTV footage across bylanes and narrow streets of adjoining villages, it was observed that a white I-20 car was crossing Garhi Rindhala village in a very rash manner at 3.44 am and the same vehicle was further spotted at Jaunti village at 3.57 am. This raised suspicion that the I-20 car might have been used to dump the body behind the temple," he said.

Chikara's family members were contacted who revealed that he was last seen with Dabas and when checked, the accused was also found to be missing from his home.

''Our team conducted several raids at the residences of Dabas' relatives and friends, and also at his possible hideouts. He gave up mobile phone and kept visiting his distant relatives in Haryana asking for money. The team, however, managed to keep a tab on his movements and finally he was arrested on Thursday,'' said Tayal.

During interrogation, Dabas confessed to his crime and said he wanted to become a gangster like Neeraj Bawana, the police said, adding that he was previously involved in two other criminal cases.

