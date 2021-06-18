Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:24 IST
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at MHA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital. The agenda of the meeting was developmental issues and the current situation of the Union Territory, said official sources.

On Thursday, Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, in which the District Capex Budget of 2021-22 was set at Rs 12,600.58 crore for the equitable development of the union territory. The approved budget is more than double the previous year's budget of Rs 5,134.40 crore. During the meeting, the Lt Governor observed that the community need-based plan has been prepared through Public/ PRI's participation, which focuses on a rapid rise in the standard of living of the people, employment opportunities to the locals, ensuring better roads, potable water, electricity, tourism potential, empowering youth and determining other priorities as per the public demand. (ANI)

