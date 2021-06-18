Left Menu

Gauteng MEC condemns fatal shooting of Buyani Primary School

Lesufi has called on law enforcement agencies to pull all the stops to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:37 IST
Gauteng MEC condemns fatal shooting of Buyani Primary School
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned the fatal shooting of the Buyani Primary School Principal in Finetown, Johannesburg, on Friday.

"We are extremely shocked and outraged at the news of the school shooting in Finetown this morning. Without even knowing the motive for this heartless act, we condemn the shooting of the principal of Buyani Primary and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," Lesufi said in a statement.

Initial reports indicated that the deceased was shot dead on school premises this morning.

Lesufi has called on law enforcement agencies to pull all the stops to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

The MEC will visit the school.

"Our Psycho-Social Unit will also visit the school to provide all the necessary assistance to learners and educators," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021