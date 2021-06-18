Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to travel to Germany, France, Italy next week
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome and the Vatican, as well as the Italian cities of Bari and Matera for a G20 summit, from June 22-29, the State Department said on Friday. The top U.S. diplomat will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Berlin, Paris, Rome and the Vatican, as well as the Italian cities of Bari and Matera for a G20 summit, from June 22-29, the State Department said on Friday.
The top U.S. diplomat will attend the Second Berlin Conference on Libya and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. In Rome, he will co-chair a meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. The trip will close out in Bari and Matera with the G20 foreign ministers meeting, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Rome
- Bari
- Libya
- Antony Blinken
- Italian
- Emmanuel Macron
- U.S.
- State Department
- Berlin
- French
- Paris
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
Philippine envoy confident Duterte will back revamped U.S. defence pact
China, U.S. aim for common ground in trade talks to resolve issues - ministry