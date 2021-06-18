Andhra extends Covid-curfew till June 30, relaxes timings

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state has been further extended till June 30. The curfew curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily after June 20.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here during a COVID-19 review meeting. The COVID-19 restrictions have not been eased in East Godavari district due to high COVID positivity rate. The timings of curfew relaxation in the district will be from 6 am to 2 pm.

As per the decision, all government offices will be function on regular timings. Government offices will function in regular timings. On June 7, the state government had extended the COVID curfew till June 20 and given relaxation in timings from 6 am to 2 pm.

According to the data released by Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, over 24 hours, 6,151 new cases, 58 deaths, and 7,728 recoveries were registered in the state. The active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 69,831 taking the total case tally to 18,32,902. (ANI)

