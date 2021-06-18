Left Menu

UP man arrested for rape attempt on minor girl

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, officials said.

A case has been registered in this regard at Ghari Pukhta police station under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to complaint made by the victim’s family, the incident took place when she went the shop run by the accused, Tariqat, to buy something.

She cried for help and the man ran away, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

