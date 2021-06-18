Left Menu

AgustaWestland: Court dismisses middleman Christian Michel's bail pleas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:48 IST
A Delhi Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of alleged middleman Christian Michel in connection with alleged AgustaWestland scam related corruption case filed by the CBI, and the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant relief to the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018.

The court noted that the stage was not fit to grant him bail.

In his bail applications moved on both the cases, the accused had said he was not required for the purpose of investigation, and expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The applications said that the accused never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.

They said Michel made no attempt to suborn witnesses, tamper with documentary evidence, or in any other manner to obstruct the judicial process.

The Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

