Swiss court jails Liberian commander in war crimes case - lawyers

The Swiss Federal Court on Friday sentenced a Liberian commander to 20 years in jail in the country's first war crimes trial, lawyers for an NGO involved in the case said. "20 years in prison," Wavre said.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:49 IST
The Swiss Federal Court on Friday sentenced a Liberian commander to 20 years in jail in the country's first war crimes trial, lawyers for an NGO involved in the case said. Alieu Kosiah, 46, faced 25 charges including killings of civilians, rape, recruiting a child soldier and an act of cannibalism.

Romain Wavre who has worked as a legal counsel on the case for the NGO Civitas Maxima, told Reuters Kosiah had been convicted on almost all of the charges, without specifying which ones. "20 years in prison," Wavre said. Kosiah was arrested in 2014 in Switzerland, where he had been living as a permanent resident. A 2011 Swiss law allows prosecution for serious crimes committed anywhere, under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

