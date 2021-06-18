Left Menu

Minor girl raped by maternal uncle

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:03 IST
A minor girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle in a village in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Friday.

The 11-year old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle when her parents were away from home.

Initially, the alleged rapist had told the parents that the girl was molested by another person but the minor later told her mother that her uncle had committed the act.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested on Thursday, the police added.

