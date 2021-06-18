Left Menu

Rourkela Steel Plant's pipes used in mega lift irrigation projects in Odisha

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:29 IST
Rourkela Steel Plant, a unit of SAIL, supplied 3,100 metres spiral welded pipes to mega lift irrigation projects in Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday.

The state government had planned to take up 174 mega lift irrigation projects in the river basins of Vansadhara, Indravati, Tej, Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Burhabalanga and the periphery of Hirakud and Rengali reservoirs.

The spiral welded pipes manufactured by the RSP are used for irrigation, power plants, slurry transportation, water supply, sewage disposals, grain silos and other purposes.

