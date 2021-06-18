SC stays proceedings on multiple FIRs against actress Munmun Dutta for using casteist slur in video

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed criminal proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged against actress Munmun Dutta, featuring in the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', for allegedly using a casteist slur in a video. A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian sought response from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra among others on the plea of actor, seeking clubbing of all the FIRs lodged in different States with the first FIR lodged at Hansi City police station at Hisar district of Haryana. The top court sought response from all the respondent States and others within six weeks. The bench directed, “In the meantime, proceedings in the FIRs lodged in the States of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh shall remain stayed”. At the outset, senior advocate Puneet Bali, appearing for the actress, said that she has not used the casteist word intentionally and there was no motive of her to use the word.

He said that the actress has even apologised for the word and have removed the video after realising the meaning of the word. Bali said that due to the language barrier, being a Bengali, she was unaware of the true meaning of the word. The bench said, “Everyone knows the meaning of the word. Same word is used in Bengali and moreover she was in Kolkata when she had said this”. “Do women have better rights than men or they have equal rights,?” the bench asked. Bali said the actress was a woman who had recently lost her father and she has agreed that she has used the word but the context was different and urged the court to direct for clubbing of all the FIRs and restrain the authorities from registering similar FIRs on the same incident. The bench, however, did not pass any order restraining the authorities from registering similar FIRs saying the petitioner can approach the court in case any fresh case is registered. On May 13, the Haryana police has booked the actress, despite issuing an apology to “every single person” who, she said, has been “unintentionally hurt” by her due to the wrong usage of the word.

Dutta had claimed she used the wrong word “because of her language barrier” and added she was genuinely misinformed about its meaning. The FIR against Dutta was registered in Haryana’s Hansi town on a complaint by National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights convenor Rajat Kalsan. The Hansi police lodged the FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complainant has alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against people belonging to the scheduled caste. Police said Kalsan had submitted a written complaint and a CD containing Dutta’s purported video to the Hansi police superintendent on May 11. Acting on the complaint, Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Gehlot had ordered the registration of an FIR against her. Dutta had taken to Twitter to put her side of the story. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word,” she had said in a statement, which she also shared in Hindi.

“Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation,” she wrote.

