Maha: Man kills 13-year-old girl over domestic dispute

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:06 IST
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 13-year-old relative in Dombivali in Thane district, police said on Friday.

Mayuresh Saplinga, a rickshaw driver, as well as the victim's parents and another relative live in the same home, and the murder took place due to some domestic dispute that is being probed, said Inspector Shamsher Tadvi of Dombivali police station.

''He assaulted the 13year-old girl and hit her head against a window grill on Thursday morning, leading to her death. He was arrested on the same day,'' Tadvi said.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

