Maha: Man kills 13-year-old girl over domestic dispute

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning to death a 13-year-old relative in Dombivali in Thane district, police said on Friday.

Mayuresh Saplinga, a rickshaw driver, as well as the victim's parents and another relative live in the same home, and the murder took place due to some domestic dispute that is being probed, said Inspector Shamsher Tadvi of Dombivali police station.

Advertisement

''He assaulted the 13year-old girl and hit her head against a window grill on Thursday morning, leading to her death. He was arrested on the same day,'' Tadvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)