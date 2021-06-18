Encounter: SC asks Punjab & Haryana HC to hear plea of slain gangster's father for second autopsy

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the order of Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissing the plea filed by slain gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar's father seeking directions to Punjab government to conduct a second autopsy of his son's body.

The high court, which had declined the plea on the ground of territorial jurisdiction, was asked by the apex court to consider the plea again on June 21.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah also directed the Punjab government to make appropriate arrangement to preserve the body, which has been taken to Ferozepur in Punjab from Kolkata.

The apex court said it is of the view that the High Court erred in dismissing the petition on the ground that the death had occurred in Kolkata, West Bengal and the post-mortem had been conducted there. “The impugned order passed by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana is thus, set aside. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is requested to decide the petition filed by the petitioner on merits within Monday itself that is June 21. In the meanwhile the State of Punjab shall make necessary arrangements for proper preservation and storage of the dead body,” the bench said. Bhullar and another gangster Jaspreet Singh, involved in killing two policemen recently in Ludhiana, were gunned down by a Kolkata police team in a shootout in the city on June 9 after receiving ''pin-pointed'' information from their Punjab counterparts.

During the hearing in the apex court, advocate Ishma Randhawa, appearing for Bhullar's father Bhupinder Singh alleged that it is a fake encounter and the deceased was killed by custodial torture.

She contended that Singh has seen the body of Bhullar which has gone blue and bones were broken.

Randhawa said that his father had gone to Kolkata on his own and brought back the body to Firozpur in Punjab.

“I am not seeking a CBI probe into the encounter but all I want is second autopsy to ascertain the fact whether he was killed in custodial torture or not. I have the right to know under Article 21 of the constitution to know how my son was killed,” she said. The bench in its order noted the submission of counsel and said that serious allegations have been made against the Punjab Police in this case. “The Punjab Police is alleged to have been involved in the alleged encounter in which the petitioner’s son was killed. The dead body of the petitioner’s son has been brought to Punjab and it presently lying in Punjab. The Punjab Police is in seisin of the case. The petitioner has alleged that the Punjab Police has resorted to manipulation of the post-mortem report,” it noted. The top court said that the High Court dismissed the petition under Section 482 CrPC, since the petitioner’s son had died in Kolkata, outside the jurisdiction of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and post-mortem had also been conducted by the Doctors of Kolkata. “The High Court in effect found that the grievance of the petitioner was with regard to the mode and manner of conduct of the post-mortem examination, which took place in Kolkata by the Doctors of Kolkata”, it said.

On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Bhullar's father seeking directions to the state of Punjab to conduct a second autopsy of his son's body either at PGIMER here or AIIMS, New Delhi.

The court had also dismissed another plea for preserving Bhullar's body at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Bhullar's family hasn't yet conducted his last rites. Bhullar's father Bhupinder Singh, in his petition had sought directions to the state of Punjab to conduct a second post-mortem of his son's body either at the PGIMER, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, or some independent medical institute to ascertain the nature of injuries.

Bhupinder Singh, a retired Punjab police inspector, has alleged that his son was tortured before being gunned down.

Earlier on Monday, the Ferozepur deputy commissioner had rejected the request of Bhullar's family for a second post-mortem.

