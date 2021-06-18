Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for looting gold worth over Rs 30 lakh

Two people escaping to Gujarat after allegedly looting gold worth Rs 30.42 lakh from a jewellery shop where they were employed were arrested by Palghar police on a tip off from their Mumbai counterparts, an official said on Friday.The two, identified as Hiralal Kumawat, a native of Rajasthan, and Haryana-resident Arshdeep Singh, were held on Wednesday night, he said.The Manor police first tried to stop the car but failed, after which Kasa police intercepted it at Charoti post.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:09 IST
Two people escaping to Gujarat after allegedly looting gold worth Rs 30.42 lakh from a jewellery shop where they were employed were arrested by Palghar police on a tip off from their Mumbai counterparts, an official said on Friday.

The two, identified as Hiralal Kumawat, a native of Rajasthan, and Haryana-resident Arshdeep Singh, were held on Wednesday night, he said.

''The Manor police first tried to stop the car but failed, after which Kasa police intercepted it at Charoti post. Gold jewellery worth Rs 30.42 lakh that they had looted from the shop where they worked was recovered. We have found that Kumawat committed this robbery less than a month after he was released on bail in a jewellery theft case in Khandeshwar,'' the official added.

