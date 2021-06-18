Left Menu

Owner of Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' attempts suicide, hospitalised

Prasad, 81, attempted suicide on Thursday. He is critical but stable.On Thursday at 11.15 pm, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad was admitted there.

The owner of south Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad, allegedly attempted suicide and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, police said on Friday.

Prasad, 81, attempted suicide on Thursday. The reason behind his extreme step is not yet known, they said.

Hospital sources said he is on ventilator support in the ICU. He is critical but stable.

''On Thursday at 11.15 pm, information was received from the Safdarjung Hospital that Prasad was admitted there. Police reached the hospital and collected the MLC (medico-legal case), which states intake of alcohol and sleeping pills as the cause of unconsciousness,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan was recorded. He said his father consumed alcohol with sleeping pills, the police said, adding that further inquiry is underway.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad's wife said she has ''no idea'' about what her husband consumed.

''I am clueless about what happened to him. I was at the 'dhaba'. He fainted and we took him to the hospital around 4 pm (on Thursday). No one has told us anything about his condition,'' she said.

Prasad shot into the limelight last year when a video of him tearfully talking about the lack of customers at his eatery and his financial woes went viral, triggering an outpouring of support in cash and kind from all over the country. The video was shot and uploaded by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan.

Later, the octogenarian filed a complaint against Wasan for alleged misappropriation of funds raised through donations.

Prasad went on to open a restaurant. However, he faced losses and had to shut it.

Recently, Prasad returned to his 'dhaba' and apologised to Wasan. The YouTuber visited Prasad and accepted his apology.

