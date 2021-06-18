Tourists banned from cooking, lighting fire at J-K's Patnitop hill resort
- Country:
- India
The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday imposed a complete ban on cooking, lighting of fire, throwing of garbage, and use of polythene and other plastic materials at the famous Patnitop hill resort and its surrounding areas.
The ban order was issued by Chief Executive Officer of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sher Singh in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 133 of the CrPC, an official spokesperson said.
He said Patnitop has been witnessing a huge rush of tourists and a large number of them were seen cooking, lighting fires and throwing garbage or waste in the forest area.
''These acts can create environmental hazards, pollution, choking of lanes and drains, besides creating a lot of nuisance and damaging the reputation of the resort as well as the authority and the Tourism department,'' the spokesperson said, quoting the order.
He said forest, police and PDA officers have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Sher Singh
- Patnitop Development Authority
- Tourism
- Jammu
- Udhampur
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Kashmir charities go online to fight COVID-19 second wave
Army chief reviews security situation along LoC in Kashmir
Army chief reviews security along LoC in Kashmir
BJP leader from south Kashmir cremated in Jammu amid outrage over terror killing
Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap