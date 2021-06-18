Left Menu

HK's Apple Daily says three executives detained under security law released on bail

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were released from custody late on Friday, a day after being arrested on suspicion of violating the city's national security law, the media outlet of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai said.

Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai were released on bail, according to Apple Daily. The terms of their bail were not immediately known.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang and Sara Cheng; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

