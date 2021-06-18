Top foreign stories at 2030 hrs

FGN41 UN-2NDLD GUTERRES Will 'do everything' to contribute to a better future for all: Guterres on new innings as UN chief United Nations: Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday pledged to ''do everything'' in his power during his second innings as the UN chief to contribute to a better future for all as the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the world's shared vulnerability, inter-connectedness and absolute need for collective action. By Yoshita Singh FGN34 QURESHI-AFPAK-INDIA Pakistan says at times it feels India's presence in Afghanistan perhaps 'larger than it ought to be' Islamabad: With India stepping up its diplomatic activities in Afghanistan's peace process as the US prepares for the troops withdrawal, a jittery Pakistan has said that at times it feels that New Delhi's presence in the war-torn country is perhaps ''larger than it ought to be''.

FGN29 UK-INDIAN-EXTRADITION Indian murder accused Jaysukh Ranpariya extradition trial set for May 2022 London: Jaysukh Ranpariya, wanted in India for murder and around 50 criminal offences, is set to face an extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in May next year. By Aditi Khanna FGN21 LANKA-INDIA-FISHERMEN-LD CLAIMS 'Blatantly False': India denies attack claim on Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian Navy Colombo: India on Friday rejected as ''blatantly false'' the local media reports about the Indian Navy’s alleged assault on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen, saying no such incident has taken place.

FGN19 CANADA-INDIAN-SC-NOMINNEE Indian-origin Justice becomes first person of colour to be nominated to Supreme Court of Canada Toronto: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Indian-origin Justice Mahmud Jamal to the Supreme Court of Canada, becoming the first person of colour to be named to the apex court of the country.

FGN25 VIRUS-UK-VARIANT Delta variant jumps 33,630 in a week, making up nearly all COVID-19 cases in UK London: The number of Delta variant infections has jumped by 33,630 in a week to hit a total of 75,953 in the UK, with the highly transmissible variant first identified in India now making up 99 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country, health officials said on Friday. By Aditi Khanna FGN22 VIRUS-UK-VACCINATION UK opens up COVID-19 vaccines to all adults in ‘final push’ for protection London: The UK’s health officials on Friday opened up the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme to all adults, in what has been dubbed as the “final push” to offer protection against the deadly virus. By Aditi Khanna FGN18 NEPAL-PREZ-SC Nepal House dissolution case: President Bhandari says Supreme Court cannot overturn her decision Kathmandu: Asserting that the House of Representatives was dissolved as per the constitutional provisions, Nepal's President Bidya Devi Bhandari has told the Supreme Court that it cannot overturn her decision on the matter or subject it to a judicial review.

FGN9 US-CHINA-AUSTIN China is 'pacing challenge' for US: Defence Secretary Austin Washington: China is a ''pacing challenge'' for America, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said, asserting that it is ''really important'' for the US to focus more on creating opportunities to better partner with its allies and partners in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha FGN38 VIRUS-LANKA-LION-INDIA Sri Lanka's zoo seeks India's help after lion tests COVID-19 positive Colombo: Sri Lanka's zoological gardens authorities have sought assistance from India after a lion tested positive for the coronavirus at a zoo here. IND

