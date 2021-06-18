Madhya Pradesh HC gets 6 new judges

Six new judges were appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Çourt on Friday, the law ministry said.

An additional judge was also appointed to the Gauhati High Court, a separate notification issued by the Department of Justice said.

The notification said Anil Verma, Arun Kumar Sharma, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Sunita Yadav, Deepak Kumar Agarwal and Rajendra Kumar (Verma) will be judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

All the six elevated as judges are from the judicial services.

According to the data available on the website of the Department of Justice, as on June 1, while the sanctioned strength of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was 53, it was functioning with 24 judges, a shortfall of 29.

Another notification said Robin Phukan has been appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

