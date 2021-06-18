Jammu traders call for lifting of Covid-related restrictions

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) on Friday called for complete lifting of Covid-related restrictions in the region and a special package for economically-hit traders, hoteliers and transporters.

''As the Covid-19 cases have been receding considerably, we appeal to Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to go for complete unlocking of Jammu for restoration of normal business activities in the region,'' JCCI president Arun Gupta said. He said the business community of the region is passing through the worst phase due to extreme ''financial crunch'' due to continuous lockdowns and prevailing uncertainty. ''To save the businessmen of Jammu there is dire need that the partial lockdown which is in force these days should be lifted henceforth so that the trading fraternity picks up the pieces and once again starts their life bit by bit,'' he said.

The JCCI President made a fervent appeal for waiving electricity bills and also giving moratorium to the traders to give at least some respite from the mounting financial hardships which they are confronting right now.

''Expenses of the traders are standing tall but the income is nowhere making their position topsy-turvy, therefore they have nowhere to go but only the government can bail them out from this tough situation,'' Gupta said.

He also took up the issue of the hotel industry and transporters claiming that these two sectors have also been hit hard due to corona curfew and need to be taken care of by the government. He demanded that hotels and restaurants should be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity with the extending time up to 10 PM and increase the number of guest's capacity at Banquet Hall to full. The JCCI president appealed to Jammu Development Authority (JDA), Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and J&K Housing Board to take a considerate view and let go of last month's rent of shops and other business establishments given on lease to the trader community in various markets and malls in the region. PTI TAS AB MKJ

